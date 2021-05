BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – A new baseball complex that has been in the works for over a decade broke ground in Butler on Thursday.

In 2007 the project got underway but was halted due to a lack of funding. However, four years ago the Butler youth baseball league started raising money to make the dream a reality.

Multiple businesses and organizations stepped up to the plate to make it possible. The donors say they look forward to seeing youth baseball back in Butler.