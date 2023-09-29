DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Butler woman was left with a possible broken arm after colliding with a semi-truck trailer Friday.

The semi-truck was leaving the parking lot of Steel Dynamics, attempting to go northbound on County Road 59. The woman, driving a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox, was traveling southbound on County Road 59, when the semi pulled into the roadway in front of the vehicle.

This caused the women to strike the trailer being hauled by the semi, spin and come to a rest northbound off the roadway.

The woman was taken by EMS to a regional hospital where she is being treated for her injuries.