DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a man’s death following a crash Thursday evening.

According to authorities, a truck was traveling north in the 2200 block of County Road 61 when the driver, 20-year-old Lane Burns of Butler, lost control and hit a utility pole. The impact caused the pole to snap in half and live wires fell across the road.

Courtesy: Dekalb Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

A release from the sheriff’s department says Burns got out of the truck to walk back toward the road when he stepped on the live wires. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by the Butler Police and Fire Departments, the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office, and Parkview EMS.