Bust a move: Fort Wayne stars dance for good cause

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Some local celebrities broke out their best moves tonight to help an organization that assists people recovering from mental illnesses.

The 14th annual Dancing With the Fort Wayne Stars brought together 10 area celebrities and paired them with a professional dancer to raise money for the Carriage House.

The Carriage House works with members to build confidence and self-esteem to help integrate them back into the community. Volunteer Sarah Blake said, “You really get people from all different backgrounds. All different areas of our community, and they all come together one night to do good for our community and to help people who are suffering from mental illness get back to work.”

Dr. Greg Pond and partner Sheenah Johnson from Sheekristyle Dance Academy were the winners, raising a total of $220,000. WANE 15’s Terra Brantley emceed the event along with Carriage House Executive Director Andy Wilson.