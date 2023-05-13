FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An annual festival celebrating the street performer is back in downtown Fort Wayne next weekend. BuskerFest will make its return to Fort Wayne streets.

Rick Zolman with the Downtown Improvement District stopped by WANE 15 to share more. You can see that in the interview above.

BuskerFest is on Saturday, May 20 from 3 to 9 p.m. Acts will be set up throughout downtown Fort Wayne. The Busker Central Pitch will be at the intersection of Wayne And Calhoun Streets. The Loud and Local Music Pitch will be at the corner of Berry and Calhoun Streets. It’s free to stop by, but you’re encouraged to tip the buskers.

The Downtown Improvement District is seeking volunteers for the event. You can learn more about that and the event itself by clicking here.