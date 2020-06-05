BuskerFest postponed until September due to coronavirus threat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — BuskerFest is moving to the fall.

The annual celebration of street performers will now be held Saturday, Sept. 29. It was supposed to take place this month.

Festival organizers said the new date was picked in line with the state’s Back on Track Indiana plan and “to give our event management team adequate time to develop best practices and procedures that align with Indiana Health Department guidelines.”

“Be sure to mark your calendars!” the festival wrote in a news release. “September 29th will prove to be another fun and exciting celebration of the street performer as we step back in time to bring you larger than life surprises!”

Many festivals and events have been canceled, including the Three Rivers Festival and Germanfest. Earlier this week, the Fort Wayne Pride Festival was rescheduled for the fall.