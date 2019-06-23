BuskerFest celebrating 10 years

Downtown’s celebration of the street performer offers local, regional and national acts guaranteed to delight. BuskerFest comes to downtown on Saturday, June 29th for its 10th year.

The festival features street performers that juggle, play music, fire dance, walk on stilts, and so much more. To help celebrate their 10-year anniversary, BuskerFest is bringing in new acts.

The Downtown Improvement District hosts the event. The DID’s mission statement is: “Advancing Downtown Fort Wayne as the vibrant, urban core of northeast Indiana.”

The event is free to attend. The acts start at 4, and go all the way until 9:30 p.m.

BuskerFest can be found at the intersection of Wayne and Calhoun.

Learn more by clicking here.