Buskerfest canceled due to virus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s celebration of the street performer has been shut down due to the ongoing threat of the coronervirus.

Buskerfest has been canceled. The event was set for Aug. 29 in downtown Fort Wayne.

“BuskerFest’s historically high attendance combined with the size of its footprint does not allow for proper social distancing protocols to be met that would safeguard the health of attendees, performers, and event staff,” a news release said.

Organizers said the decision to cancel was disappointing, but they were focused on 2021.

“Do not fear, the magic has not disappeared! In June 2021, we will be back with anticipation and eagerness to produce a celebration of the street performer once again!”