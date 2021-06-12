Businesses promote their brands at Summer Vendor Expo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Local businesses will have the opportunity to promote their brans at the Summer Vendor Expo on Saturday.

Lisa Jewelsforless the expo’s host. Lovely Tai Cosmetics is among one of the many vendors participating. The event aimed to spotlight small and growing businesses of everything from clothing to health and wellness and even party planners.

They say the only way people can grow these businesses if they have an outlet to spread the word to people in the community.

“We’re trying to get the communty out to just do a little more outreach about small businesses, entreprenuers, people starting their own business,” said Lisa of Lisa Jewelsforless. “They need their word spread, their busiess information stread, we’re just trying to get the community involved.”

Vendors offered half-price for products and services to customers at the expo

More information can be found here.