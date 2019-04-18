Businesses assess damage after morning fire Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. There was a small fire in a business in a strip mall off Decatur Road Thursday morning. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. There was a small fire in a business in a strip mall off Decatur Road Thursday morning. [ + - ] Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Some Fort Wayne businesses are assessing the damage after a fire Thursday morning in the Summit Market strip mall. It happened off Decatur Road.

Fire officials on the scene told WANE 15 that no stores were open when they were called. Employees at Mother Home Thai Restaurant found a small fire when they came to work. They had the fire mostly out by the time firefighters arrived.

Fire crews quickly put out a small fire when they got there. Smoke did spread to businesses next door. WANE 15's crew said at least five fire trucks were there at one point. Fire officials said the response was big because fire can spread quickly in structures like the strip mall.

Neighborhood code was also on scene.

Firefighters were focusing on Mother Home Thai Restaurant, Everything Household Secondhand Store and there was a fan outside Summit Market. There was no visible damage outside the businesses.

No word on the cause of the fire.