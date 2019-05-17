Bus services to continue at Horizon Christian Academy

A bus company will continue to provide services to Horizon Christian Academy after threatening to suspend transportation indefinitely.

School Superintendent Anthony Beasley and Shannon Kaser, President of ‘Excursions Trailways’ told WANE 15 News that a payment arrangement has been made. Busses will continue to pick up students as scheduled.

Excursions Trailways released the following statement Friday afternoon:

“Excursions Trailways is pleased to announce it has reached an agreement with Horizon Christian Academy that will ensure uninterrupted bus service for the school’s students through the remainder of this academic year.

Following our earlier statement, Horizon Christian Academy Chief Executive Officer and Superintendent Anthony Beasley provided partial payment to Excursions Trailways for past due invoices. As a result, Excursions Trailways can now continue to provide safe and reliable bus services for Horizon Christian Academy’s students through May 24, when this school year is completed.

With this agreement and partial payment, Excursions Trailways has suspended its legal action against Horizon Christian Academy.”

The latest statement came just hours after the company threatened to stop transportation services. WANE 15 recieved the original statement Friday morning.

The statement reads in part:

“Beginning Monday, May 20, 2019, all school bus transportation provided by Excursions Trailways for Horizon Christian Academy will cease indefinitely because the school has been delinquent in paying for said services for the entire 2019 academic year.

Despite assurances made by Horizon Christian Academy Chief Executive Officer and Superintendent Anthony Beasley to provide compensation by the end of March 2019, payment has not been received.

During the last few months, Excursions Trailways has tried multiple times to communicate with Horizon Christian Academy and Anthony Beasley to find a solution, but each attempt has gone unanswered.

In the meantime, Excursions Trailways has continued to provide safe and reliable transportation for Horizon Christian Academy’s students without payment. Sadly, given the large amount of payment owed of $20,000.00 in unpaid fees, Excursions Trailways has no choice but to cease transportation services. Excursions Trailways is now forced to take legal action against Horizon Christian Academy.”

Shannon Kaser, president of the company, said they hadnot heard from the school since the first week of March. He said they chose to issue the statement so that parents and students were aware that bus services would not be available on Monday.

In January, WANE 15 reported that Horizon Christian Academy had been located on the old YWCA campus on Wells Street. School leaders wanted to buy the campus but couldn’t come up with the funding. That forced the school to move their 200 students to Abundant Life Church on Coliseum Boulevard.