FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Union Street Market at Electric Works has added more merchants.

Pikoso Burrito Company, Johnny OX NEO Neapolitan Pizzeria and Honey Plant have all signed on to take up space in the year-round, indoor food market at Electric Works when it opens in October. The additions bring the total number of Union Street Market merchants to 15.

Here’s more about the new businesses:

is a new concept from veteran food entrepreneurs Flora and Samuel Barron, owners of Flora and Lily’s Mexican Kitchen food truck and Kanela Blended Drinks on the Landing. “Over the years, we’ve learned that Fort Wayne residents love both authenticity and creativity, so Pikoso Burrito will feature Mexican ingredients with different twists to make delicious combinations,” said Flora Barron. Creative burrito flavors will include Asian and California-style, Surf and Turf, TexMex, and Mediterranean. Pikoso will also offer Mexican sodas with optional toppers. Johnny OX NEO Neapolitan Pizzeria will debut at the Market under the ownership of veteran chef Johnny Bojinoff. After serving in the U.S. Navy, Bojinoff attended the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu culinary school and worked in West Coast restaurants that innovated with old-world and modern pizza techniques. Upon returning to Fort Wayne, he became executive chef at Old Crown restaurant and was a leading force in establishing the city’s farm-to-fork movement with seasonal, weekly changing menus. “I’m excited to be part of Union Street Market because I will have access to great local ingredients to make incredible pizza toppings, as well as delicious appetizers, salads, vinaigrettes and dressings,” Bojinoff said. “At NEO, customers can buy whole pies or pizza by the slice, including all-vegan pizzas.”

“In creating Union Street Market, we set out to reflect the growing diversity of Fort Wayne and provide opportunities for independent business owners,” said Ted Spitzer, Union Street Market’s director of planning and development. “With today’s announcement, we are proud to share that 60% of Market businesses are women-owned, a quarter are minority-owned, and every single one is a local, independent entrepreneur.”

Electric Works officials said more merchants are expected to be announced soon.

Developers are looking to add more merchants to Union Street Market. More information about leasing opportunities can be found at http://www.unionstreetmarket.org/.