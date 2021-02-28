Burmese community protests military coup in Myanmar

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s Burmese population gathered at the Allen County Courthouse on Sunday to protest a military coup in their home country.

Hundreds raised their voice in solidarity with those in Myanmar. The protesters have been gathering in front of the courthouse every Sunday at 11:00 a.m. since the coup happened, and they said they won’t stop until the democratically elected government is restored.

“We would like to see that our country restore democracy in Burma,” said organizer Minn M Nan Tin. “We would like to restore the civilian government in power because this is the last time to destroy our future generations. This is destroying the future of our country.”

At least 18 people were killed and more than 30 injured in Myanmar on Sunday as police and military forces confronted peaceful demonstrations.

“[It] doesn’t matter where you come from whatever color you are, whatever your background, this is injustice,” Tin said. “This is a violation of human rights, that we want to restore in every country, and every nation, every race and even in the United States. That is what we are asking for. Please come join us. We will fight, fight with us we will fight for not just only football for every country in the United States as well.”