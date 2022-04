FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Burlington is now open in the Jefferson Pointe shopping center.

The store, located where the old Barnes & Noble was, opened Friday morning with a ribbon cutting.

Burlington moved to Jefferson Pointe from a location at 4120 Illinois Road.

During Friday’s the grand opening, Burlington officials presented Indian Village Elementary School with a $5,000 check for school supplies, as part of the AdoptAClassroom.org program.