BurgerFi offers $1 burger for National Cheeseburger Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — BurgerFi is unveiling a $1 cheeseburger offer just in time for National Cheeseburger Day.

The national celebration of one of America’s staple cuisines is coming on Wednesday, September 18. BurgerFi says its locations nationwide are offering $1 BurgerFi cheeseburgers with the purchase a regular BurgerFi cheeseburger.

The burger comes with two Angus beef patties, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and BurgerFi Sauce.

To claim a $1 burger, mention or show this offer in-store at any BurgerFi nationally.