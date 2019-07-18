Burger Bar coming to downtown Fort Wayne

This photo shows an assortment of options that will be offered on the new Burger Bar menu in Downtown Fort Wayne, Ind. (Courtesy/Burger Bar)

FORT WAYNE. Ind. (WANE) — A new burger restaurant is coming to downtown Fort Wayne on Monday.

Burger Bar is located on ground level of the new Hampton Inn & Suites located in Downtown Fort Wayne.

Paying homage to the beloved food trucks of the Midwest, Burger Bar serves handcrafted beef burgers, made-to-order french fries, hand-breaded chicken sandwiches, and handspun milkshakes and ice cream.

The menu is available for dine-in or pick-up, and the restaurant has seating for 70 including 18 seats outdoors.

The hotel, positioned just beyond the outfield of Parkview Field, is the newest addition to the Fort Wayne skyline.

For more information, check out BurgerBarFortWayne.com