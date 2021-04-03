Bunny tails at the Botanical Garden

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Foellinger-Friemann Botanical Conservatory enjoyed a lovely spring event called “Bunny tails” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Guests were able to enjoy spring blooms and little Easter animals. As part of the celebration, attendees hopped from one garden to the next where there were able to do springy crafts, view polka-dotted plants, and hunt Easter eggs as part of a special giveaway.

Admissions were $5 for adults, $3 for children 3 through 17 and free for children 2 and under.