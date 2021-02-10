Bullet grazes child, police investigate possible connected shots fired report

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Officers are investigating a shots fired report that is believed to be connected to a child who suffered a bullet graze injury, Wednesday evening.

At approximately 9:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of Standish Drive on reports of shots fired, according to the activity log.

Officers on the scene told WANE 15 that they believe the incident is connected to a child who walked into an area hospital with a bullet graze injury. The child is facing non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective’s Bureau at 260-427-1201.