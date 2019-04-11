Man charged after gun goes off in Hilton hotel room Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Officers say Robert Garza is the one who accidentally fired the gun. [ + - ] Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A man is facing criminal charges after his gun went off inside a room at the Hilton in downtown Fort Wayne.

Officers were called to the hotel on Calhoun Street around 7 a.m. Wednesday. Dispatch said a guest staying in room 517 accidentally fired a handgun in his room.

The bullet went through a wall into room 518 where there were people inside, according to hotel staff.

Guests in the next door room told police the bullet went through the mirror in the bathroom, but no one was hurt. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Officers say Robert Garza is the one who accidentally fired the gun.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Officers say Robert Garza is the one who accidentally fired the gun.

Officers made contact with the guest who accidentally discharged the gun, Robert Garza. Officers said he was visibly shaken by the incident.

Garza also told police that he had three handguns with him.

He has been charged with Criminal Recklessness.

The hotel said in a statement to WANE 15, "FWPD is investigating the matter and we are referring back to them for any updates."