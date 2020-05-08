Bulk item collection resumes Monday for Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The ban on bulk items being left for trash pickup because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted on Monday, May 11, but residents will be limited to one item per week according to the City of Fort Wayne.

There is no need to call in the bulk item. Residents can leave it near their garbage cart, where it will be collected within a few days of their regular trash collection day. Bulk items that will be collected include furniture such as chairs, tables, desks, sofas, beds, bagged mattresses and non-Freon appliances like microwaves, ovens, dishwashers, washing machines and dryers.

The following items are not eligible for bulk collection.

Computers

TVs

Toilets

Freon items like refrigerators and freezers

Construction Debris

Carpeting

Glass windows or doors

While the bulk collection of one item resumes Monday, the Solid Waste Department reminds residents that the policy to collect only the City issued garbage and recycling carts is still in place until further notice. Residents should not place any additional bags, boxes or personal containers out for collection.

Any trash or debris that is not picked up as part of regular solid waste services is in violation of City ordinance and could be subject to an order to abate (clean up) issued by Neighborhood Code Compliance. Once an order is issued, property owners have ten days to remove the trash; after that time a contractor will collect the trash and debris and the property owner will be billed for the service.