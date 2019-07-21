Bukal Sparkling Water offers more than a beverage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Local beverage company, Bukal, is bottling bold and extraordinary sparkling water flavors inspired by river regions around the globe. The company has taken off and can now be found in at least nine area cities – including Fort Wayne.

One of the founders of the company, Yvonne Johnson, grew up in the Philippines, where clean water wasn’t always accessible. This led to Bukal to give a portion of each bottle sale to go back to their source. Those sources are region-specific to clean water project where they drew inspiration for their flavors.

Indus is a mango rose flavor, drawing inspiration to that river. Bukal says this is their “homage to Pakistan, India, and Tibet, Indus is both exotic and sweetly familiar. A fragrant blend of mango and pineapple is the perfect marriage of scents and flavors found along the banks of the ancient South Asian river.”

Bukal’s next flavor is Mekong, “the banks of the southeast Asia’s most famous river boasts shades of green unlike any other place on earth. Mekong is an unparalleled blend of our favorite green hues of Thailand, Vietnam, and Laos: guava, lime, and mint.”

Bukal only has three flavors, a homage to Fort Wayne’s three rivers. Their other flavor is Yangtze, “in Chinese culture, the peach represents longevity. Along the banks of the Yangtze, earth’s third longest river, you’ll find wild peaches and passion fruit ripe for the picking- two flavors that combine into one exquisite taste unlike any other.”

You can learn more about the company by clicking here.