Building in Grant County town partially collapses overnight

SWAYZEE, Ind. (WANE) — A building in a small Grant County town partially collapsed overnight.

The front façade of a building at 115 N. Washington St. in the town’s center, near the Swayzee Fire Department and the Swayzee Christian Church, collapsed either late Thursday or early Friday. Bricks were left across the sidewalk and in the southbound lane of Washington Street/S.R. 13.

A person in the town hall told WANE 15 that the building was vacant, and old. No injuries were reported.

The town was working to contact the owner of the building.

A cause of the collapse was not immediately known.

A building that partially collapsed in Swayzee is shown Friday, March 26, 2021.

A pile of bricks from a collapsed building is shown Friday, March 26, 2021.

The debris was cleaned up Friday morning.