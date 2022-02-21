FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A person is trapped after bricks collapsed from a building on the Electric Works campus on Monday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., crews responded to the 1000 block of Swinney Avenue on reports of a building collapse. According to a spokesperson from the Fort Wayne Fire Department, the brick façade collapsed on a person who was working on the construction scene. That person is buried about “waist deep” in bricks, according to the spokesperson.

Crews are working to rescue the man and is said to be in serious condition.