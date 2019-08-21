Building awaiting demolition part of new ALDI construction

A former car dealer building on Illinois Road sits ready to be demolished, making way for a new Aldi store.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A shell of a building along Illinois Road sits ready to be taken down to make way for a new ALDI store, but approval of the demolition is still needed.

Back in June, representatives for the discount grocery chain filed plans to build their fourth Summit City store in the 4400 block of Illinois Road, in front of the Lowe’s home improvement store.

According to the plans at the Department of Planning Services, the parking lot for the business would be paved where a former car dealership operated, next to the Westside Animal Hospital. A building has been gutted on the property, but the walls and roof have been sitting seemingly untouched.

WANE 15 found the company was approved for permits to build the new building, but as of Tuesday, had not submitted a request for a demolition permit to tear down the dealership building.

A representative for ALDI confirmed the chain is still planning on building the new store on Illinois Road, but did not offer any other details, such as a timetable for construction and opening.