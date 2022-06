FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bethany United Methodist Church is back for a 6th year with it’s annual Sunnybrook Festival.

Located right in the Sunnybrook neighborhood, the festival gives residents the chance to celebrate each other will having a good time. There will be free food, games, bounce houses, door prizes and more. Mark’s Art will also be there with exotic furry friends to check out.

Sunnybrook Festival will be held on July 8th from 7 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is free to attend.