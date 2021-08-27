Buddy Bench founder holds book signing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Friday, 12-year-old Sammie Vance held a book signing at Haley Elementary School for her new book title ‘Inspire the World: A Kid’s Journey to Making a Difference.’

The book discusses her Buddy Bench journey and shows the importance of making a difference, no matter how old or young you are.

“The one thing that I want kids to take away from my book is that they can make a difference no matter who they are or what their age is because its definitely true because you can be a kid too,” Sammie said.

Sammie’s first project, the Buddy Benches, are located around Fort Wayne Community Schools.

The books that Sammie signed were purchased by the district. There’s one for each its elementary and middle schools.

To learn more about the Buddy Bench project or to purchase one of Sammie’s books, click here.