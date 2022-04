FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The public is invited to celebrate the New Year Water Festival of 2022 with the Mon Youth Organization of Fort Wayne.

The celebration weekend includes cultural foods, dancing, singing, and contests with prizes. It’s at Mon Buddhist Temple Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The temple is located at 6505 Decatur Road in Fort Wayne.