FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – New features have been added to Buckner Park in southwest Fort Wayne.

The added 3/4 mile trail leads visitors to a new picnic shelter, with benches along the path. City officials held a ribbon-cutting Monday morning to celebrate.

“This new trail is a part of the master plan for this park,” said Steve McDaniel, the director of parks and recreation. “By connecting area residents to the Bass Road trails we affirm the popularity of multi-use trials in our city. We anticipate this trail will rival the Salomon Farm Park trail loop—currently our busiest trail, in number of counts per day.”