FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A bubble tea chain plans to put a shop in Jefferson Pointe.

The Jefferson Pointe website says Kung Fu Tea is “coming soon.”

Kung Fu Tea has more than 250 locations across the U.S., and bills itself as “America’s largest bubble tea brand.” It’s closest location to Fort Wayne is Fishers.

It serves milk tea, classic teas, slushes, and “boba” teas, all made to order.

“Following a motto of ‘Fresh – Innovative – Fearless’, Kung Fu Tea takes the kung fu principles to heart and provides uncompromising quality, and does so in a fun, welcoming, and modernly designed venue,” the Jefferson Pointe page reads.

A remodel permit was filed with Allen County Redevelopment in mid-July for unit/suite C to create the Kung Fu Tea space.