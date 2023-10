FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Saturday, October 28, you can head down to the Allen County Fairgrounds Fall Craft Bazaar. The event serves as a fundraiser for the Allen County Fairgrounds.

Vendors Cindy Mullins, Myka Fernandez, and Lois Orchard stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the event. You can see that in the interview above.

The Allen County Fairgrounds Fall Craft Bazaar is free. There will be food for purchase. The bazaar will be in two show buildings. You can click here to learn more.