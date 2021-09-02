Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company to hold two job fairs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company announced it is holding a job fair on Sept. 17 and Sept. 21.

“We’re looking for people who want to be part of a creative, capable team focused on helping ministries thrive,” said Kathleen Turpin, vice president of human resources. “Our employees are known for providing compassionate service to the ministries we work with. Brotherhood Mutual is unique, because employees not only get to do the type of work they’re good at, but they also get to serve a higher purpose. For us, that’s living out our mission of advancing the Kingdom by serving the Church.”

From 11 a.m. to 2p.m. on Sept. 17 and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 21, attendees can talk to HR staff and department managers to learn about the company and its mission, the company said. The event will be held at company headquarters, 6400 Brotherhood Way, Fort Wayne, near I-69 and Coldwater Road.

Brotherhood Mutual said it is one of the nation’s leading property and casualty insurers of Christian ministries. It serves more than 65,000 churches, schools, camps, colleges, mission organizations and related ministries.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, no matter which department we work in,” Turpin said.

The company said it is looking to add more than 100 positions over the next five years to its 500+ staff. Jobs are available in claims, underwriting, IT, marketing, sales, payroll services, finance, building and grounds, customer service, legal and more.

“The job fair will help us to fill positions currently open and is an opportunity to introduce people to the many career paths available in a national, niche insurance company of our size,” Turpin said. “In addition to the insurance side of our business, we have a payroll company that serves more than 5,000 ministries across the nation. We have a lot of options, both for people at the start of their careers and for experienced professionals who are exploring their next steps.”

Attendees will also be able to tour the company’s new Event Center and explore employee amenities, such as the Wellness Center, which includes a health clinic and fitness center.

Attendees should be interested in full-time employment and bring a printed resume. Having access to a digital resume is recommended.

Learn what it’s like to work for Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company by visiting BrotherhoodMutual.com.