Brotherhood Mutual announces expansion, 100 new jobs expected

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Insurance company Brotherhood Mutual announced on Friday it plans to expand its headquarters in Fort Wayne in a move that’s expected to create up to 100 new jobs over the next four years.

According to a press release issued by Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. , the company plans to add 88,000 square feet to its existing facility at 6400 Brotherhood Way. The expansion will include a meeting/auditorium space to be used for weekly chapel services and employee training sessions.

Founded in 1917, Brotherhood Mutual specializes in property and casualty insurance for churches, Christian schools and related ministries. Currently the company insures more than 60,000 ministries in 47 states and the District of Columbia. It also insures mission travel with services around the globe.

We’re blessed to continue our growth here in Fort Wayne. As we look to the future, we will continue our goal of helping ministries thrive. Our customers trust us to provide innovative insurance coverage and risk management resources, specifically designed to help them operate safely and effectively every day. This project will allow us to serve more ministries, while providing the excellent customer service they deserve.” Mark Robison, chairman and president of Brotherhood Mutual

The company plans to hire in virtually every department, including underwriting, claims, legal, finance, building and grounds, and more, as well as in its payroll company, MinistryWorks. Interested applicants may learn more about Brotherhood Mutual’s employment opportunities at brotherhoodmutual.com/careers/.