Broken sewer line causing issues at local inn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - A broken sewer line is causing evacuation issues for a northeast Fort Wayne inn.

The owner of the Hoosier Inn, who asked not to be identified, told WANE 15 that the city informed him of the leak and that the line needed to be fixed.

Mary Tyndall, a spokesperson for the city, told WANE 15 that Neighborhood Code and Compliance issued a seven day condemn and vacate notice to the inn. That meant that if water and sewage wasn't restored to the inn within seven days, the city could issue a condemnation and evacuate the premises.

The owner tells WANE 15 that about 20 occupants were asked to move out as a precaution and that refunds were given to them. They also said they are working to make arrangements with other hotels to house the displace occupants.

Tyndall said a Code officer visited the inn on Thursday and acknowledged that the owner was making progress on the repairs to the line. The owner told the city that water was being made available to occupants for three hours in the morning and three hours in the evening.

The city hasn't returned to the inn since Thursday because the owner was making water available to residents according to Tyndall.

WANE 15 will update this story as more information becomes available.