Broadway Star Adam Pascal at Embassy Marquee Gala

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy Theatre announced Friday that this year’s Marquee Gala will host Tony nominated Broadway Star Adam Pascal.

The Gala will take place on Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $150 each.

“Buying a ticket to this event is one way to help Fort Wayne’s “crown jewel” and have a joyful evening with an amazing Broadway talent. The Embassy believes that performing arts experiences can help us heal during this unique time for us all,” the press release said.

Adam Pascal starred as the original Roger Davis in the Off Broadway, Broadway and London Productions of ‘Rent’, for which he was nominated for a Tony award for best lead actor. He was the original Radames in Broadway’s ‘Aida’. Other Broadway credits include: the final Emcee in the Roundabout’s Production of ‘Cabaret’, Huey Calhoun in ‘Memphis’, Billy Flynn in ‘Chicago’, Chad in ‘Disaster’, William Shakespeare in ‘Something Rotten’ and Edward Lewis in Broadway’s ‘Pretty Woman’ and Harold Hill in Five Star Theatricals ‘The Music Man’, the press release said.

All proceeds from this event will go towards the ‘Raise The Curtain’ campaign which is collecting donations to help the theatre offset expenses and lost revenue due to COVID-19.

Tickets can still be purchased for this event at the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy by calling 260.424.5665. Reservations should be made by Aug. 17.