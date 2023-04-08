FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Celebrating its 50th anniversary, an iconic musical will take the stage at the Embassy Theatre next weekend. Jesus Christ Superstar will be performed at the theatre.

Chief Marketing Officer for the Embassy Theatre Carly Myers stopped by WANE 15 to discuss the show. She also shares what is next for the Broadway at the Embassy series. You can see that in the interview above.

Jesus Christ Superstar at the Embassy Theatre will be performed on Saturday, April 15. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $40. You can click here for more information.