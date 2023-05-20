FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Strong community = stronger family, “Building a Stronger Family” organization hosting a free family BBQ.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20, families are invited to enjoy a free BBQ and more. Happening at Villages of Hanna Community Room, 2177 Eden St.

There is also a variety of giveaways, face painting, a bounce house, card games and much more.

“Building a Stronger Family’s” mission is to build a stronger community by building stronger families. They want to provide the community with a positive free event.