Bringing cursive writing back to Indiana schools, will this be the year?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Cursive writing.

Should it be taught at Indiana Schools again?

State Senator Jean Leising says absolutely, but not everyone is on board.

Sen. Leising has been at this now for seven years.

She has been pushing a bill that would require school to teach cursive writing again, but for many years the bill has died at the House.

And again, the question is whether this would be the year it would pass.

On Tuesday, the state Senate passed the bill in a 31-18 vote.

However, the House sent it back to a conference committee, statehouse officials said, so they could come to an agreement on the wording of the bill.

Senate Bill 8 would require school corporations, charter schools and nonpublic schools to include cursive writing in their curriculum.

The State Department of Education dropped cursive as a requirement in 2011 and instead wanted students to learn how to type.

Some schools are still teaching cursive, however.

Fort Wayne Community Schools, Southwest Allen County Schools, East Allen County Schools and Northwest Allen County Schools told WANE 15 they do still teach cursive writing in elementary school.

Because this has been up for debate for so many years, WANE 15 wanted to get the public's input.

According to a Facebook poll voted on by more than 4,000 people, 93% of people say yes, cursive should be taught again in schools. Only 7% voted no.

After it is heard by the conference committee, the bill would have to pass the state Senate and House before it reaches the governor's desk.