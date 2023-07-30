FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Live music lovers and foodies should head to the Charles Event Center for the Sounds Of The Summit City Music Festival Sunday, August 6.

The event is outdoors, moving indoors if the weather shifts, that will have local music acts, and when guests grow tired of dancing they can head to the food trucks to get a bite or refreshing drink. This is a family-friendly event, with kids’ activities available and dog-friendly areas as long as they remain on a leash.

The event will feature 5 local bands, OK Boomer, Sunglasses at Night, The Y’s Guys, Whoa, Man!, and The Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra. Bring your lawn chairs and comfy shoes and dance the night away.

The event takes place at the Charles Event Center, at 3127 Carroll Road, and goes on from 11:30 am to 9:30 pm. The event is $5 a ticket and you can purchase tickets on their website.