FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bring it, Push it, Own it, a non-profit organization that helps women and girls discover their true passion, power and purpose, will be hosting its fifth annual International Women’s Day breakfast on March 4.

The organization will be hosting this event as they celebrate its 10th anniversary serving women in the community.

The event is meant to bring the community together to inspire women and men to understand and highlight the value in mentoring and leading the next generation of women while presenting the organization’s mission of what it does for girls in the community.

The day will also consist of a silent auction and the presentation of the Hero and Ally awards.

The breakfast will go from 10 a.m. to noon and will be hosted at the Summit Room at Ceruti’s.

Proceeds from ticket revenue will help fund local programming scholarships.