FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Women in the community with disabilities gathered for the 3 annual ‘Taking Her Voice Back’ event Saturday.

The event brings together women in the community who have disabilities for a Ted X-style talk event that recognizes the women for sharing their stories of strength with the community. The event was started by two female advocates with disabilities in collaboration with Bring It-Push It-Own.

Saturday’s event included refreshments, snacks, along with motivational and inspiring messages from women advocating for themselves and others in the disability community.

Bring It-Push It-Own was created in 2013, with the mission to improve mental health by increasing resiliency, confidence and empathy to build strong healthy communities while connecting the brain and heart through movement, mentoring and team-building according to their website.