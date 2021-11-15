Bring a new furry family member home for the holidays at McMahon’s Best-One Adoption Event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Are you looking to add a furry four-legged friend to your family this holiday season? This Saturday, Humane Fort Wayne will be holding an adoption event at McMahon’s Best-One Tire & Auto Care, located at 4201 Coldwater Rd #3, Fort Wayne, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Come out to McMahon’s Best-One Tire & Auto Care this weekend to meet all the adoptable cats and dogs and even take your own furry friend home the same day,” says Jessica Henry, executive director. “We would like to thank McMahon’s Best-One Tire & Auto Care for hosting this adoption event so we can send these pets home for the holidays.”

In addition to visiting with adoptable pets, McMahon’s Best-One Tire will also have fun activities planned for adopters, such as food from Ziffles Zip-N-Go and giveaways of brand new winter tires, Komets tickets, TinCaps tickets, and more.

Humane Fort Wayne said it will be offering same-day adoptions for families who are fully prepared to add a pet to their homes. All animals will be adopted on a first come, first served basis, but priority will be given to pre-approved adopters. Anyone interested in adopting this weekend can find the application on the shelter’s website. To learn about fees and guidelines for same-day adoptions or to get preapproved for adoption, visit www.HumaneFW.org.

Due to the event, the shelter at 4914 S. Hanna St will be closed to the public on Saturday and will re-open for normal business hours at 11 a.m. on Sunday.