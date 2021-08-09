Brightpoint receives $30K grant from for Family Development program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Brightpoint announced it has received a $30,000 grant from the Lincoln Financial Foundation to assist families in northeast Indiana through the Family Development program.

“Family Development is a voluntary, in-home program of supportive services that helps families identify their strengths, desires, and goals. Participants develop flexible action plans that focus on long-term self-sufficiency,” Brightpoint said.

This past year, the organization said over a thousand people were served through the program and 85% of those families improved their overall self-sufficiency.

With this grant from the Lincoln Financial Foundation, Brightpoint said it will continue to help families in the community maintain self-sufficiency and long-term housing stability.