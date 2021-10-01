Brightpoint opens affordable housing for artists & entrepreneurs in Angola

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Brightpoint held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Friday to celebrate the completion of Enterprise Pointe, a new multi-family affordable housing development targeting artists and creative entrepreneurs located on the Enterprise Center campus.

“Affordable housing is important for growing cities because stable housing is a key economic driver. I am excited to see this project happen because I believe it will have a profound impact on the Angola community,” said Steve Hoffman, Brightpoint President/CEO.

Brightpoint and Keller Development, Inc. have been co-developing the three‐story apartment building with live‐work space at 905 South Wayne St in Angola. The company said construction for the $8.6 million project began May 1 and was completed July 26.

Enterprise Pointe includes fifty 2‐bedroom units between 943 and 950 square feet, ten of which are ADA Type‐A compliant. Brightpoint said all apartments are reserved for households with incomes of 80% of the area median income or below for Steuben County. This equates to no more than $39,040 for a 1-person household, $44,640 for a 2-person household, and $50,240 for a 3-person household.

The apartments at Enterprise Pointe have one full bathroom and a full kitchen with a range, oven, refrigerator, microwave, garbage disposal and free Wi-Fi. Appliances are Energy Star‐rated and plumbing fixtures are water-conserving. Brightpoint said all units have hook‐ups for a washer and dryer along with an area to store a bicycle; Most also have a utility room with a sink.

Onsite amenities include a laundry room, a community room with full kitchen, fitness room with exercise equipment, a conference room, a private office for resident use, a soundproof room for music, gallery space in the lobby, a theater and a production room with durable work surfaces and storage lockers. Outside there is a pavilion with grills and a half basketball court.

More information can be found at www.newgenmgnt.com/ or by calling 260-234-3301.