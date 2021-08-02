Brightpoint awarded over $9K from Glick Philanthopies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Brightpoint announced that it has received a $9,500 grant from the Glick Community Relief Fund from Glick Philanthropies.

The grant program helps nonprofit organizations continue to respond to the pandemic, Brightpoint said. The grant awarded to Brightpoint was one of 106 grants totaling $830,000.

“Despite countless disruptions to life as a result of the pandemic, there are many organizations working to ensure access to basic needs,” said David Barrett, president and CEO of the Glick Family Foundation. “Communities have been able to sustain themselves and build back stronger because of these tireless efforts. Through the Glick Community Relief Fund, we’re proud to do our part by helping over 100 organizations make a difference in the lives of individuals and families that have been affected by the pandemic.”

To date, Brightpoint said it has distributed $1,510,286 in COVID relief to 1,011 households. With the additional support from Glick Philanthropies, the organization said it will continue helping families who have been the most affected by this health and financial crisis.

“Much of our funding is designated for specific programs,” said Steve Hoffmann, Brightpoint President/CEO. “Having funds from organizations like Glick Philanthropies allows us to be more flexible assisting families in crisis. We are grateful for the support.”

For more information about Brightpoint, visit mybrightpoint.org. For more information about Glick Philanthropies, visit glickphilanthropies.org.