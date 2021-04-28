Bridgestone closes 3 ‘underperforming’ Fort Wayne tire stores

The former Tires Plus along West Jefferson Boulevard is shown.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Three tire stores in Fort Wayne have closed.

Bridgestone confirmed to WANE 15 it has closed the Tires Plus locations at 4201 W. Washington Center Road and 5736 W. Jefferson Blvd. and the Firestone Complete Auto Care at 7811 Southtown Crossing.

Bridgestone said an evaluation found the stores were “underperforming.”

“BSRO (Bridgestone Retail Operations) has worked to minimize the impact of these closures on employees, customers and the community,” Bridgestone said in a statement.