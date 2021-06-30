Bridge work on I-69 in DeKalb County to force closure of exit ramp

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) Crews will be conducting a complete superstructure replacement of the southbound bridge of I-69 which includes the southbound Exit 334 ramp to U.S. 6 in DeKalb County beginning July 7 according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

During construction, southbound traffic will use a temporary bridge until the new bridge is complete. Drivers coming south wanting to access U.S. 6 should use the posted detour of I-69 south to Exit 329 and then use northbound I-69 to Exit 334.

The work is scheduled last until the end of October.

INDOT reminds drivers to use caution while driving in and around all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.