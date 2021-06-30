Bridge work on I-69 in DeKalb County to force closure of exit ramp

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) Crews will be conducting a complete superstructure replacement of the southbound bridge of I-69 which includes the southbound Exit 334 ramp to U.S. 6 in DeKalb County beginning July 7 according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

During construction, southbound traffic will use a temporary bridge until the new bridge is complete. Drivers coming south wanting to access U.S. 6 should use the posted detour of I-69 south to Exit 329 and then use northbound I-69 to Exit 334.

The work is scheduled last until the end of October.

INDOT reminds drivers to use caution while driving in and around all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss