BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Hope Missionary Church welcomed the public to their Bridge of Hope Gala on Saturday. The Bridge of Hope Gala is a multi-faceted prom event directed towards giving individuals with disabilities a unique prom experience.

The prom welcomed over 137 honored guests, 46 respite room participants and 275 volunteers from 21 different cities, according to a release.

The event featured numerous activities including karaoke, arts/crafts, dancing, limo rides and much more.

Each member was crowned king/queen of prom, had professional photos taken of them and even walked down the red carpet.

Guests at the event received gift bags filled with mementos from the event.

The Gala’s intent was to celebrate diversity and understand that each individual is a significant importance to the community.