Bridge of Grace provides free internet access for southeast Fort Wayne residents

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a brief hiatus, Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministries Center said it is re-opening its computer lab to provide free wifi and internet access for southeast Fort Wayne residents.

Bridge of Grace launched their Education and Resource Center after community members in the Mount Vernon Park Neighborhood mentioned that they had limited access to the internet and web-based resources as a result of the pandemic.

The staff said they realized that while some people lack access to education and job-related material, others need guidance and training on their smart devices so that they could safely reconnect to their community. That is why, for those who are not familiar or comfortable with technology, the Bridge of Grace team said they provide guidance and training for community members who want to become more comfortable using their computers, tablets and smart phones.

Community members over the age of 16 are welcome to visit the center at 5100 Gaywood Drive on Tuesdays between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the center said.

In addition to technical guidance the center said it is available for those looking to register for vaccinations, complete online forms, apply for jobs, receive resume help and use e-learning material.

Potential patrons are asked to make an appointment to visit the center by calling 260-744-4446 ext. 104. Walk-in patrons will be served as time and space allows during regularly scheduled hours of operation.