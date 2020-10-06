Bridge of Grace begins week-long virtual fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Saying the week will be dedicated to “progress, promise and praise,” Bridge of Grace started a week-long virtual fundraiser today.

It’s called “Bridge the Gap 2020.”

“We want to tell the story of how southeast Fort Wayne is good and we’re doing great things here,” says Bridge of Grace CEO Javier Mondragon.

“We want to bridge the gap for people to change their perspective but at the same time also contribute to the transformation that is going on.”

Last year’s in-person event raised the $100,000 goal which they hope to do again online this year.

Bridge of Grace has helped revitalize the Mount Vernon neighborhood with educational opportunities from early childhood to adults.

They’ve also restored blighted properties to productive use.

