Bridge of Grace awarded $100k for early childhood learning and housing development

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministries Center announced it has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the PNC Foundation to address ongoing COVID-19 hardship relief efforts and improve the quality of life for low- and moderate-income families in Fort Wayne.

Since 2015, Bridge of Grace has taken significant steps to engage volunteers and youth to help renovate vacant homes for low- to moderate-income individuals and families in southeastern Fort Wayne, the press release said. The grant will help provide support for the affordable housing initiative as well as extend high-quality early education assistance and resources for parents and teachers.

“Our communities are experiencing unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic and we understand the holistic support that is needed to help families who are struggling,” said Corinna Ladd, PNC regional president for northern Indiana, “Addressing healthy living conditions and providing access to early learning are critical components not only for our children’s success, but also for their parents who contribute to the workforce and help to grow our economy.”

Bridge of Grace said it is actively working to build a network to help support more than 70 home-based childcare providers. This is part of an effort to increase accessibility, improve the quality of early education as well as establish a hub where teacher training, resources and parenting classes for new mothers will be available.

“We know that youth who are happy, healthy and school-ready today, will become the well-educated, passionate and driven leaders of tomorrow,” said Kelli Packnett, Bridge of Grace’s Early Childhood Development director.

The grant will be disbursed over a two year period.